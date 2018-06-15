Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Decreases Holdings in Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,113 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth $143,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 197.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, VP Brian N. Schell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total transaction of $541,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,473,590.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher R. Concannon acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $994,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,526 shares in the company, valued at $15,167,185.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CBOE shares. BidaskClub lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, April 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.17.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $103.81 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets Inc has a 52-week low of $88.18 and a 52-week high of $138.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.59.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $328.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets Inc will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indexes. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed cash equities; and provides exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

