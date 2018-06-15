Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,636 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $11,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,463,000 after purchasing an additional 17,319 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4,618.3% during the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 100,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,004,000 after buying an additional 98,139 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 207.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 10,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $972,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman traded down $1.07, hitting $321.49, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 36,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $252.82 and a 1-year high of $360.88. The firm has a market cap of $57.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.76.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.58. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 16.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 4th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 1st. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOC. ValuEngine cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $379.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $369.00 to $352.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $342.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Northrop Grumman to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.88.

In other news, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.85, for a total transaction of $323,601.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,404.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company for government and commercial customers worldwide. It provides products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike; and logistics and modernization.

