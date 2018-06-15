Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $25.17 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 550,055 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 138,107 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $25,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 35.2% during the first quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 981,017 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $44,882,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 117.4% during the first quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 88,488 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after buying an additional 47,787 shares during the period. Amplify Investments LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter valued at $4,979,000. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter valued at $5,798,000. 56.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $174,412.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,993.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $5,743,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,441,786.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,553,265 shares of company stock worth $117,284,602. 29.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Oracle opened at $45.90 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $44.04 and a 1 year high of $53.48. The stock has a market cap of $199.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. Oracle had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Nomura dropped their price objective on Oracle from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.12.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

