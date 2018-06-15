TJX Companies Inc (TJX) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,094 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 28,625 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 3.5% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 455,519 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $37,152,000 after purchasing an additional 15,529 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 116.5% during the first quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 18,687 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 10,054 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 21.9% during the first quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in TJX Companies by 2,454.3% during the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 89,400 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 85,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 213,611 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $17,422,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TJX. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. MKM Partners set a $99.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.73.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $195,426.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,966,274.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $44,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,598.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,064 shares of company stock worth $3,269,567 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX Companies traded up $0.34, hitting $94.90, on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 116,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,113,003. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $59.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.67. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $66.44 and a twelve month high of $95.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.47 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 56.91%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. equities research analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.61%.

TJX Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

