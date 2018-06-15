Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Raises Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HII. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 271.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 187,334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,287,000 after purchasing an additional 136,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,727,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,114,317,000 after purchasing an additional 112,168 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth $22,514,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,720.1% in the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 92,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after purchasing an additional 86,953 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth $16,158,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.67, for a total value of $222,670.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,253.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. Wilson acquired 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $216.46 per share, for a total transaction of $99,571.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,571.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,460 shares of company stock worth $535,902. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $219.95 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $183.42 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.59). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 16.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 25th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HII. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $335.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America set a $335.00 target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.33.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

