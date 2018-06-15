Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 7,814 Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,814 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 10.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 61,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 21.3% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AJG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $78.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.70.

In related news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total value of $138,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 15,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $1,084,972.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,077.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock opened at $65.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a one year low of $56.20 and a one year high of $72.77.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is currently 53.59%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

