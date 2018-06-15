Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 23rd.

According to Zacks, “NorthWestern Energy is a growing, financially sound, investor-owned energy company. It has provided reliable and affordable energy to customers in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska. The company got its start in small communities, providing essential service that allowed them to grow and prosper. “

NWE has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 price target on NorthWestern and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered NorthWestern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NorthWestern has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.80.

NWE traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $54.25. 669,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,599. NorthWestern has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.22.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.09). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $341.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 8,826 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $484,723.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,674,000 after buying an additional 11,750 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 234,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,622,000 after buying an additional 23,929 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 413,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,246,000 after buying an additional 201,565 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in NorthWestern in the 1st quarter valued at about $521,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

