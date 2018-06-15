Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) Holdings Cut by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 81.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,924 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 158,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,393,000 after purchasing an additional 63,649 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,701,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 14,523.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

NASDAQ:NCLH opened at $54.45 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $50.16 and a one year high of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Bank of America set a $72.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.