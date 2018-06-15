Novartis AG (NVS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to announce earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Novartis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the highest is $1.34. Novartis posted earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Novartis will report full-year earnings of $5.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Novartis.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.81.

In other news, major shareholder Institutes For Biomed Novartis purchased 766,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $11,499,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVS. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 7,896.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,483,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 1,464,531 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,099,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,802,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,799,000 after buying an additional 887,198 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,721,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,008,000 after buying an additional 877,892 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 986,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,751,000 after buying an additional 484,738 shares during the period. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis traded down $0.41, hitting $76.43, during trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 832,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,141. Novartis has a 1-year low of $75.73 and a 1-year high of $94.19. The company has a market capitalization of $177.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segment also commercializes products in the areas of oncology and rare diseases, ophthalmology, immunology and dermatology, neuroscience, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines.

