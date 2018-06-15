Novartis AG (NVS) Holdings Increased by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $7,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVS. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its position in Novartis by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 19,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Novartis by 582.0% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Novartis by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 39,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its position in Novartis by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 29,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Novartis by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 141,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,403,000 after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares in the last quarter. 10.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, April 20th. HSBC downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Novartis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.81.

Shares of Novartis stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $75.79. 2,142,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,669,503. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.11 and a 52 week high of $94.19. The company has a market capitalization of $175.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 16.23%. Novartis’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Novartis news, major shareholder Institutes For Biomed Novartis purchased 766,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,499,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segment also commercializes products in the areas of oncology and rare diseases, ophthalmology, immunology and dermatology, neuroscience, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines.

