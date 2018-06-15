Novocure Ltd (NVCR) CEO Asaf Danziger Sells 11,920 Shares

Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) CEO Asaf Danziger sold 11,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $381,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,475,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Asaf Danziger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 4th, Asaf Danziger sold 227,304 shares of Novocure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $6,612,273.36.

Shares of NVCR traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.90. 667,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,537. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.14 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Novocure Ltd has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $32.03.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $52.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.13 million. Novocure had a negative net margin of 33.12% and a negative return on equity of 56.70%. research analysts forecast that Novocure Ltd will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Novocure in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Novocure from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Novocure has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Novocure by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 928,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,231,000 after purchasing an additional 395,316 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novocure by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,849 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Novocure by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Novocure during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,510,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novocure by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 41,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. 47.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novocure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited is a commercial-stage oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a cancer treatment centered on a therapy called TTFields, the use of electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. Its TTFields delivery system is used for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM) and to advance programs testing of TTFields in multiple solid tumor indications through its clinical pipeline.

