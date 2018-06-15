Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on NRG Energy (NRG)

NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 9,142 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,130% compared to the average volume of 410 put options.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy traded down $0.13, hitting $33.38, on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,280,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,652,466. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. NRG Energy has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $35.17. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.94.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.73. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. NRG Energy’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 3,685.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. The company is involved in the generation of electricity using fossil fuel and nuclear sources. The company provides electricity to 2.9 million residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; system power, distributed generation, solar and wind products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, energy efficiency, and on-site energy solutions; and carbon management and specialty services.

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.