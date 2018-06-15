Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect NRG Yield Inc Class C (NYLD) Stock Price

News stories about NRG Yield Inc Class C (NYSE:NYLD) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. NRG Yield Inc Class C earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 47.1983358505113 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYSE:NYLD traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $17.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,091,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,121. NRG Yield Inc Class C has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.16.

NRG Yield Inc Class C (NYSE:NYLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. NRG Yield Inc Class C had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that NRG Yield Inc Class C will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.309 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. This is a positive change from NRG Yield Inc Class C’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. NRG Yield Inc Class C’s payout ratio is 153.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NYLD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NRG Yield Inc Class C from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of NRG Yield Inc Class C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NRG Yield Inc Class C from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NRG Yield Inc Class C currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

In other NRG Yield Inc Class C news, Director John Chlebowski sold 25,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $452,676.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,712 shares in the company, valued at $226,400.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NRG Yield Inc Class C Company Profile

NRG Yield, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had contracted renewable and conventional generation portfolio of 5,118 net megawatt (MW). The company also owns thermal infrastructure assets with an aggregate steam and chilled water capacity of 1,319 net MW thermal equivalents, and electric generation capacity of 123 net MW.

