Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NUAN shares. BidaskClub cut Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 target price on Nuance Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. ValuEngine cut Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Nuance Communications from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 10th.

In other Nuance Communications news, Director Mark R. Laret sold 15,000 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $209,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,077.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the first quarter worth about $14,950,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nuance Communications by 48.2% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 25,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,272 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Nuance Communications by 28.6% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,800,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,350,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the first quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 43,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuance Communications stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.51. 3,391,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,022,130. Nuance Communications has a 52-week low of $12.18 and a 52-week high of $19.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.66.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $518.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Nuance Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc is a provider of voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions. The Company’s segments include Healthcare, Mobile, Enterprise and Imaging. The Healthcare segment provides clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions. The solutions for the Healthcare segment include transcription solutions, Dragon Medical, and clinical document improvement (CDI) and coding solutions.

