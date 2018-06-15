Nullex Price Reaches $0.0388 (NLX)

Nullex (CURRENCY:NLX) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. One Nullex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0388 or 0.00000594 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Novaexchange and Cryptopia. Nullex has a market cap of $1.57 million and $5,966.00 worth of Nullex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nullex has traded 45.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nullex alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008379 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003618 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00018835 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000678 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00602420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015339 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00227975 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00043988 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00093167 BTC.

Nullex Profile

Nullex’s total supply is 51,530,001 coins and its circulating supply is 40,477,042 coins. Nullex’s official Twitter account is @NulleXOfficial. The Reddit community for Nullex is /r/NulleX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nullex is nullex.io.

Buying and Selling Nullex

Nullex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Novaexchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nullex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nullex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nullex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nullex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nullex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.