Nuls (NULS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.15 Million

Nuls (CURRENCY:NULS) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 15th. Nuls has a total market capitalization of $104.22 million and $2.15 million worth of Nuls was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nuls has traded 30.2% lower against the dollar. One Nuls token can now be bought for about $2.61 or 0.00040278 BTC on popular exchanges including OTCBTC, OKEx, CoinBene and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008303 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003634 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00018337 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015527 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00595807 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00235722 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00044633 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00093145 BTC.

Nuls Profile

Nuls’ launch date was September 29th, 2017. Nuls’ total supply is 40,000,000 tokens. The official website for Nuls is nuls.io. The Reddit community for Nuls is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nuls is steemit.com/@nuls. Nuls’ official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nuls

Nuls can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, OTCBTC, Bit-Z, OKEx, Binance and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuls directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuls should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nuls using one of the exchanges listed above.

