Numis Securities Reiterates Hold Rating for Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP)

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued on Friday, June 1st.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut Jupiter Fund Management to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 545 ($7.26) to GBX 450 ($5.99) in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 600 ($7.99) to GBX 545 ($7.26) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.99) price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.66) price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 524.07 ($6.98).

Jupiter Fund Management traded down GBX 4.20 ($0.06), hitting GBX 465.60 ($6.20), on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 2,541,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,000. Jupiter Fund Management has a 52-week low of GBX 416 ($5.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 638.80 ($8.50).

In related news, insider Edward Bonham Carter sold 56,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 472 ($6.28), for a total transaction of £268,270.64 ($357,170.34). Also, insider Maarten Slendebroek acquired 387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 464 ($6.18) per share, with a total value of £1,795.68 ($2,390.73). In the last three months, insiders have sold 303,824 shares of company stock worth $141,315,668.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

