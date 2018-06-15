Numis Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Abzena (ABZA)

Abzena (LON:ABZA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Numis Securities in a report released on Monday, June 4th.

Separately, Peel Hunt initiated coverage on Abzena in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 42 ($0.56) price objective for the company.

Shares of Abzena stock opened at GBX 11.33 ($0.15) on Monday. Abzena has a twelve month low of GBX 24.50 ($0.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 53 ($0.71).

Abzena Company Profile

Abzena plc engages in the provision of services and technologies for the development and commercialization of biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It provides antibody drug conjugate linker, antibody humanization, and protein deimmunisation technologies and solutions, which include phage display, Hybridoma sequencing, and developability assessment solutions for the discovery, isolation, development, and selection of antibodies; immunogenicity assessment and custom assays, as well as Cytokine Screen, an in vitro assay to evaluate the risk of biopharmaceutical products causing cytokine release syndrome prior to its test in clinical trials; antibody and protein engineering solutions, which cover Ig class and isotype switching, antibody reformatting and humanization, protein deimmunisation, affinity maturation, antibody and protein production, and bioassays and bioanalytics; and antibody drug conjugates, such as cysteine and lysine conjugation solutions, as well as ThioBridge, a disulfide rebridging linker.

