Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Close Brothers Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,515 ($20.17) to GBX 1,530 ($20.37) in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,464 ($19.49) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Peel Hunt lowered Close Brothers Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($21.30) price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,570 ($20.90) to GBX 1,545 ($20.57) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($23.30) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,549.50 ($20.63).

Shares of CBG stock traded down GBX 14 ($0.19) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,484 ($19.76). The stock had a trading volume of 1,269,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,969. Close Brothers Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,315 ($17.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,715 ($22.83).

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported GBX 71.20 ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 68.50 ($0.91) by GBX 2.70 ($0.04). Close Brothers Group had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of £405.50 million during the quarter.

In other Close Brothers Group news, insider Jonathan Howell sold 17,513 shares of Close Brothers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,550 ($20.64), for a total transaction of £271,451.50 ($361,405.27). Also, insider Michael N. Biggs acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,511 ($20.12) per share, for a total transaction of £7,555 ($10,058.58). Insiders have acquired a total of 641 shares of company stock worth $965,157 over the last 90 days.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals firms in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial Finance, Retail Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

