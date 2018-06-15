Zacks Investment Research Lowers NuStar GP (NYSE:NSH) to Sell

NuStar GP (NYSE:NSH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, “NUSTAR GP HOLDINGS is a publicly traded limited liability company that owns the two percent general partner interest, a 18.4 percent limited partner interest and the incentive distribution rights in NuStar Energy L.P.They are one of the largest asphalt refiners and marketers and independent terminal and petroleum liquids pipeline operators in the nation with operations in the United States, Netherlands Antilles, Canada, Mexico, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NSH. Mizuho set a $16.00 price target on NuStar GP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of NuStar GP in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of NuStar GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NuStar GP from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NuStar GP from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. NuStar GP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.43.

Shares of NuStar GP traded down $0.15, hitting $13.10, during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,512. NuStar GP has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The firm has a market cap of $566.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.32.

NuStar GP (NYSE:NSH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.32 million during the quarter. NuStar GP had a net margin of 174.77% and a return on equity of 21.96%. equities analysts forecast that NuStar GP will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in NuStar GP by 2.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 196,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in NuStar GP by 9.8% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in NuStar GP by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar GP during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NuStar GP by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 45,914 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

NuStar GP Company Profile

NuStar GP Holdings, LLC, through its ownership interests in NuStar Energy L.P., engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. The company is also involved in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It has pipelines in the United States; and terminal and storage facilities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom, as well as the Netherlands, including St.

