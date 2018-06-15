Nutanix Inc (NTNX) VP Kenneth W. Long III Sells 30,000 Shares

Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) VP Kenneth W. Long III sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $1,901,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,707,566.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NTNX stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,383,949. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Nutanix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.97 and a fifty-two week high of $64.87.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Nutanix had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 126.21%. The business had revenue of $289.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Nutanix Inc will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,875,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,282,000 after buying an additional 2,776,194 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,868,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,473,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,986,000 after buying an additional 818,378 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,215,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,677,000 after buying an additional 731,841 shares during the period. Finally, Cavalry Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,925,000. 52.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vetr downgraded shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.18 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nutanix from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Sunday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.66.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud operating system software. It offers enterprise applications, virtual desktop infrastructure, virtualization and cloud, big data, remote and branch office IT, and data protection and disaster recovery solutions; and hardware platforms and software options; and support and services.

