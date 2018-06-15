Nutanix (NTNX) Trading 4.7% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX)’s share price traded up 4.7% on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock to $70.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Nutanix traded as high as $61.45 and last traded at $63.58. 183,923 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,880,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.73.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Vetr lowered shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.09 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Nutanix to a “top pick” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nutanix from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.66.

In other news, VP Kenneth W. Long III sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $1,506,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 151,628 shares in the company, valued at $7,614,758.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Sudheesh Nair Vadakkedath sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.44, for a total transaction of $1,128,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 187,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,568,220.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 773,602 shares of company stock valued at $40,974,155 over the last 90 days. 19.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Nutanix by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,671,000 after purchasing an additional 159,645 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Nutanix by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 51,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nutanix by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 655,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,123,000 after purchasing an additional 277,331 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,548,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.81% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Nutanix had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 154.04%. The company had revenue of $289.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Nutanix Inc will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud operating system software. It offers enterprise applications, virtual desktop infrastructure, virtualization and cloud, big data, remote and branch office IT, and data protection and disaster recovery solutions; and hardware platforms and software options; and support and services.

