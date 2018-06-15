Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in DTE Energy Co (DTE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 54,983 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $7,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 7,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 8.5% in the first quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 7.7% in the first quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.89, for a total value of $99,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,952,248.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total value of $1,532,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DTE shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $109.27 to $103.00 in a report on Monday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.30.

NYSE:DTE opened at $97.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.93. DTE Energy Co has a 12 month low of $94.25 and a 12 month high of $116.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.16.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that DTE Energy Co will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.8825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 15th. This represents a $3.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.15%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

