Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS) Position Raised by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 436,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,818 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd worth $4,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX grew its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 190,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 8,890 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 147,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 17,946 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 47,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd alerts:

Shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.37. 339,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,437. Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $10.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund, formerly Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund, is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is high current income consistent with capital preservation. The Fund’s secondary objective is to enhance portfolio value.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.