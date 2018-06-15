NVE (NVEC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $119.00

NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $119.00 and last traded at $116.99, with a volume of 32 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $116.99.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVEC. ValuEngine raised NVE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub raised NVE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $564.24 million, a P/E ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.19.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 46.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 14th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 11th. NVE’s payout ratio is currently 137.46%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NVE by 1.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 741,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,635,000 after buying an additional 9,645 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in NVE by 20.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,705,000 after buying an additional 19,504 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in NVE by 11.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,956,000 after buying an additional 10,165 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NVE by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after buying an additional 39,482 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in NVE by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches.

