Head-To-Head Analysis: Pentair (PNR) and nVent Electric (NVT)

nVent Electric (NYSE: NVT) and Pentair (NYSE:PNR) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares nVent Electric and Pentair’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets nVent Electric N/A N/A N/A Pentair 13.57% 14.01% 7.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for nVent Electric and Pentair, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score nVent Electric 0 2 3 0 2.60 Pentair 2 10 3 0 2.07

nVent Electric currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.71%. Pentair has a consensus target price of $62.08, suggesting a potential upside of 41.79%. Given Pentair’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pentair is more favorable than nVent Electric.

Dividends

Pentair pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. nVent Electric does not pay a dividend. Pentair pays out 39.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pentair has increased its dividend for 41 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares nVent Electric and Pentair’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio nVent Electric N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Pentair $4.94 billion 1.58 $666.50 million $3.53 12.40

Pentair has higher revenue and earnings than nVent Electric.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.3% of Pentair shares are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of Pentair shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pentair beats nVent Electric on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc provides electrical connection and protection solutions. It designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services products and solutions that connect and protect some of the equipment, buildings, and critical processes. The company offers enclosures, electrical connections and fastening, and thermal management solutions across industry-leading. Its products brands include Caddy, Erico, Hoffman, Raychem, Schroff, and Tracer. The company was founded on May 30, 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc operates as a diversified industrial manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Water and Electrical. The Water segment designs, manufactures, and services products and solutions to meet filtration, separation, flow, and water management challenges in agriculture, aquaculture, foodservice, food and beverage processing, swimming pools, water supply and disposal, and various industrial applications. This segment serves wholesalers and retail distributors, end-users, engineering procurement contractors, and original equipment manufacturers under the Aurora, Berkeley, Codeline, Everpure, Fairbanks-Nijhuis, Kreepy Krauly, Haffmans, Hydromatic, Hypro, Pentair, Pentair Aquatic Eco-Systems, Sta-Rite, Shurflo, Südmo, and X-Flow brand names. The Electrical segment designs, manufactures, and services products that protect sensitive equipment and buildings; thermal management systems; and engineered fastening solutions. This segment serves commercial, communications, energy, electronics, infrastructure, medical, security, and defense industries under the CADDY, ERICO, Hoffman, LENTON, Raychem, Schroff, and Tracer brands. Pentair plc was founded in 1966 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

