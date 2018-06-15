NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) Short Interest Down 10.0% in May

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,294,495 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the May 15th total of 13,664,405 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,676,105 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

In other news, insider Michael Byron sold 15,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.02, for a total transaction of $3,707,397.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,611,670.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 21,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.65, for a total transaction of $5,565,324.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,182.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 201,926 shares of company stock valued at $50,594,931. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 146.1% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 443 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 152.1% in the first quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 663 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 343.3% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 65.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVIDIA opened at $266.91 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $269.20. The company has a market cap of $158.20 billion, a PE ratio of 57.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.58. NVIDIA had a net margin of 34.44% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Vetr upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.77 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.06.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

