NYL Investors LLC Purchases New Stake in SPDR Barclays Cap Long Term Credit (NYSEARCA:SPLB)

NYL Investors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Barclays Cap Long Term Credit (NYSEARCA:SPLB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 226,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,164,000. SPDR Barclays Cap Long Term Credit makes up approximately 3.7% of NYL Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. NYL Investors LLC owned 1.89% of SPDR Barclays Cap Long Term Credit at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Barclays Cap Long Term Credit in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR Barclays Cap Long Term Credit by 2,886.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 30,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 29,640 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Barclays Cap Long Term Credit during the first quarter worth approximately $1,670,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Barclays Cap Long Term Credit during the first quarter worth approximately $3,139,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Barclays Cap Long Term Credit during the first quarter worth approximately $3,173,000.

Get SPDR Barclays Cap Long Term Credit alerts:

SPLB stock opened at $26.30 on Friday. SPDR Barclays Cap Long Term Credit has a twelve month low of $25.91 and a twelve month high of $28.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.0936 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from SPDR Barclays Cap Long Term Credit’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

About SPDR Barclays Cap Long Term Credit

SPDR Barclays Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Credit Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks the long-term (10+ years) sector of the United States investment bond market.

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Barclays Cap Long Term Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Barclays Cap Long Term Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.