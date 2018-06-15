NYL Investors LLC Invests $175,000 in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG)

NYL Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000. Interpublic Group of Companies comprises about 0.1% of NYL Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IPG. ValuEngine cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.73.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies opened at $23.58 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 26.05%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.57%.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 8,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $201,743.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director H John Greeniaus sold 33,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $810,787.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

