Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,076 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1,140.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1,710.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 1,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 4,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $534,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,103,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Clement sold 1,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $226,672.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,001 shares of company stock worth $6,278,803. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Stephens set a $137.00 price target on Vulcan Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.13.

NYSE:VMC traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $132.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,741. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $108.17 and a 12-month high of $141.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $854.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.85 million. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.84%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.