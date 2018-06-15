Oasis Petroleum Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2018 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share (OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report issued on Monday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Hughes now forecasts that the energy producer will earn $0.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The energy producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $421.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on OAS. ValuEngine raised Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp set a $13.00 target price on Oasis Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.85.

Shares of Oasis Petroleum opened at $12.63 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Oasis Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 631.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.11.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 297.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,848 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 14,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Oasis Petroleum news, VP Michael H. Lou sold 16,000 shares of Oasis Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $196,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 434,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,336,946.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nickolas J. Lorentzatos sold 19,181 shares of Oasis Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $228,253.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 257,632 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,181 shares of company stock worth $791,174 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin, and Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 502,660 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 312.2 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

