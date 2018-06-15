OceanFirst Financial (OCFC) PT Raised to $34.00 at DA Davidson

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, May 24th. They currently have a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

OCFC has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. OceanFirst Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial traded up $0.13, hitting $30.22, during midday trading on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 457,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,658. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57. OceanFirst Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $30.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $64.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.24 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 9.04%. research analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

In related news, Chairman Christopher Maher bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $53,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 20,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $554,769.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCFC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,946 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after buying an additional 25,374 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,444 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 10,419 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 495,307 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,002,000 after buying an additional 19,777 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $576,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,321 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

