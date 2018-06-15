Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (OZM) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.38

Media coverage about Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (NYSE:OZM) has been trending positive on Friday, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.38 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the asset manager an impact score of 47.5031430632501 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group traded down $0.04, hitting $2.12, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 1,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (NYSE:OZM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Och-Ziff Capital Management Group had a negative return on equity of 222.73% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.94 million. research analysts predict that Och-Ziff Capital Management Group will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 14th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 11th. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.90 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

In related news, insider David Michael Levine sold 72,895 shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $167,658.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,595 shares in the company, valued at $107,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James S. Levin sold 777,800 shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $1,757,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,830,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,137,770.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,088,738 shares of company stock worth $4,756,299. 62.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Company Profile

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

