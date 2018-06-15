Okta (OKTA) Coverage Initiated at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 29th, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OKTA. BidaskClub upgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Okta in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Okta from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Okta in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.58.

Get Okta alerts:

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $52.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.55 and a beta of -1.01. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $61.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 68.70% and a negative net margin of 38.34%. The firm had revenue of $83.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Okta will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CFO William E. Losch sold 15,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $608,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 171,671 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $6,999,026.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 234,171 shares of company stock valued at $9,701,602. Corporate insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Okta by 56.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,413,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,314,000 after buying an additional 508,755 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Okta by 194.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 7,191.6% during the first quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,822,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,643,000 after buying an additional 1,797,900 shares during the period. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for Web and mobile applications, and data of organization; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; and Mobility Management, which simplifies and automates mobile device administration and provisioning across phones, tablets, and laptops.

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.