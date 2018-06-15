Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,924 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $5,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ODFL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,365,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,980,000 after acquiring an additional 118,009 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,999,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $789,203,000 after acquiring an additional 667,711 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 10,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 207.3% in the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 126,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,575,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $160.28 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $90.62 and a one year high of $164.10. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $925.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 11.93%.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.44, for a total transaction of $118,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,990.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including ground and air expedited transportation, and consumer household pickup and delivery. The company also offers various value-added services comprising container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing.

