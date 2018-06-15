Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (OLBK) Director Stephen J. Deadrick Buys 1,000 Shares

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) Director Stephen J. Deadrick purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.23 per share, for a total transaction of $34,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,093 shares in the company, valued at $995,853.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLBK traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.01. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,646. The company has a market cap of $581.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $35.25.

Get Old Line Bancshares alerts:

Old Line Bancshares (NASDAQ:OLBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $19.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 million. Old Line Bancshares had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 8.99%. research analysts forecast that Old Line Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Old Line Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Old Line Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OLBK shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Old Line Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Old Line Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Old Line Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Line Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Old Line Bancshares by 116.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Line Bancshares by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Line Bancshares by 22.0% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Old Line Bancshares by 3.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Line Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. 37.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old Line Bancshares

Old Line Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Line Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers, and high net worth clients. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for Old Line Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Line Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.