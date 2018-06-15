Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. Invests $7.31 Million in UGI Corp (UGI) Stock

Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 164,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,306,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. owned about 0.10% of UGI as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 3.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 762,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,858,000 after buying an additional 27,266 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 20.1% during the first quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 0.4% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 307,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,649,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in UGI during the first quarter valued at $2,331,000. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. UBS Group upgraded UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of UGI in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on UGI from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. UGI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.60.

Shares of UGI traded up $0.21, reaching $49.46, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 18,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,543. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. UGI Corp has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $51.92. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.57.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.18. UGI had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that UGI Corp will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.67%.

In other news, CEO Jerry E. Sheridan sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total transaction of $2,906,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,067.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerry E. Sheridan sold 43,332 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $2,141,034.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,332 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,034.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,332 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,074 over the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. It distributes propane to approximately 1.9 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers in 50 states through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems.

