S&P Global Inc (SPGI) Holdings Raised by Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd.

Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. grew its position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,996 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at $14,358,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in S&P Global by 8.3% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 504,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,363,000 after purchasing an additional 38,529 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at $519,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at $69,945,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $247,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Nancy Luquette sold 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.50, for a total value of $105,918.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 881 shares in the company, valued at $183,688.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.93, for a total transaction of $381,256.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,871,042.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,444 shares of company stock worth $1,278,174 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SPGI traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $207.53. The stock had a trading volume of 50,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.37. S&P Global Inc has a twelve month low of $144.68 and a twelve month high of $208.98.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 267.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 29th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. ValuEngine raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $210.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.00.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

