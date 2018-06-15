Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. Grows Position in Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. boosted its position in Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,414,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,870 shares during the quarter. Old Second Bancorp comprises 2.6% of Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. owned about 4.76% of Old Second Bancorp worth $19,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 158.8% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 26,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 16,018 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 65,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 10,720 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $1,529,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 574,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSI Group LLC raised its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. FSI Group LLC now owns 114,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 8,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Second Bancorp traded up $0.15, hitting $15.25, on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 115,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Old Second Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $15.55. The stock has a market cap of $450.67 million, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.70.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 15.06%. analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.83.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company accepts demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers revolving lines of credit for working capital; lending for capital expenditures on manufacturing equipment; lending to small business manufactures, service companies, medical and dental entities, and specialty contractors; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage loans, second mortgage loans, and home equity line of credit mortgages; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans, as well as student loans; and overdraft checking.

