Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 80.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,422 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OLLI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth $268,000. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OLLI stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.70. 7,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,677. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $38.45 and a 12 month high of $77.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.18.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.27 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OLLI. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.93.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $238,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,694.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 12,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $920,130.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

