OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $2.48 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp cut its holdings in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 46.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 45,200 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 35,391 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 74,755 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 77,349 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. SunTrust Banks upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Vetr downgraded Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.24 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 1,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $97,594.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,060 shares in the company, valued at $794,006.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.91. 1,092,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,583,318. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $42.80 and a 1 year high of $54.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 24.37%. The business had revenue of $31.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 63.10%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

