OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Grows Stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,100 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Ameren worth $9,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 554.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,978,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,740,000 after buying an additional 1,676,365 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,180,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,612,000 after buying an additional 650,200 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,363,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,432,000 after buying an additional 360,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 837,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,951,000 after buying an additional 278,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,922,000. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AEE shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ameren from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Gabelli began coverage on Ameren in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameren from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

AEE opened at $56.37 on Friday. Ameren Corp has a twelve month low of $51.89 and a twelve month high of $64.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Ameren Corp will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.66%.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total transaction of $322,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,457. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bruce A. Steinke sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $169,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

