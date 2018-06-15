Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lessened its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $7,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 8,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of Valero Energy opened at $116.82 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.02. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $63.77 and a 52-week high of $126.98.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 17th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

In other Valero Energy news, insider Joseph W. Gorder sold 85,493 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.23, for a total transaction of $10,364,316.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 524,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,629,262.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen M. Waters sold 1,000 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.04, for a total value of $121,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Valero Energy to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.65.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.