OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $7.31 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lessened its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Premia Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at $134,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis opened at $88.15 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Zoetis Inc has a one year low of $59.50 and a one year high of $88.25.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 68.51% and a net margin of 17.97%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZTS. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $98.00 target price on Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Zoetis from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.25.

In related news, insider Kristin C. Peck sold 4,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $407,034.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,652 shares in the company, valued at $3,559,735.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets veterinary vaccines and medicines in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.