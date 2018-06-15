Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Position Lifted by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,325 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.44% of Omnicell worth $7,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Omnicell during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Omnicell by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,884,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,004,000 after acquiring an additional 45,697 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Omnicell by 40.7% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 45,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 13,112 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Omnicell during the first quarter worth approximately $20,250,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in Omnicell by 3.9% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 146,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

OMCL has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Shares of Omnicell traded up $0.85, reaching $51.80, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,504. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.75 and a fifty-two week high of $55.40. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.78, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.78.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robin Gene Seim sold 13,286 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $617,533.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,445,144.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 11,284 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.95, for a total transaction of $507,215.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,430 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,028.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,594. 3.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides automation and business analytics software solutions for medication and supply management in healthcare worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. It offers Omnicell Automated Dispensing Cabinets, a dispensing system, which automates the management and dispensing of medications; SinglePointe, a software product that controls medications; AnywhereRN, a software which remotely queue medications from automated dispensing cabinets; Omnicell Analytics and Pandora Analytics reporting and data analytics tools; and Anesthesia Workstation that manages anesthesia supplies and medications.

