ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 49,900 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of ON Semiconductor worth $7,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ON. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 11.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,085,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,764,000 after acquiring an additional 829,500 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 4.9% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 4,967,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,496,000 after acquiring an additional 231,181 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,088,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,613,000 after acquiring an additional 110,427 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 8.2% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,099,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,813,000 after acquiring an additional 235,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 2.8% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,732,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,846,000 after acquiring an additional 73,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

In related news, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 2,750 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $65,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 30,933 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $805,185.99. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 280,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,311,957.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 288,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,228,861. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $25.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.93. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $27.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.04.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Image Sensor Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

