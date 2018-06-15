Neil E. Wolfson Buys 5,000 Shares of OnDeck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) Stock

OnDeck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) Director Neil E. Wolfson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.07 per share, with a total value of $30,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 194,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,768.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:ONDK opened at $7.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.46 million, a P/E ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 28.81, a quick ratio of 28.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. OnDeck Capital has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $7.38.

Get OnDeck Capital alerts:

OnDeck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. OnDeck Capital had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $90.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. OnDeck Capital’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that OnDeck Capital will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ONDK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised OnDeck Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. ValuEngine raised OnDeck Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on OnDeck Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of OnDeck Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded OnDeck Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.46.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of OnDeck Capital by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 49,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 12,947 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of OnDeck Capital by 153.7% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 15,677 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OnDeck Capital by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 18,877 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OnDeck Capital by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 20,712 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of OnDeck Capital by 4,393.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OnDeck Capital

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for OnDeck Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OnDeck Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.