One Liberty Properties, Inc. (OLP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OLP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of One Liberty Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. B. Riley set a $25.00 target price on shares of One Liberty Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th.

Shares of One Liberty Properties stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $25.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,496. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. One Liberty Properties has a 1 year low of $21.02 and a 1 year high of $27.70. The company has a market cap of $489.62 million, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.76.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.12). One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 35.25%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 million. equities research analysts forecast that One Liberty Properties will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other One Liberty Properties news, Director Jesse Robert Lovejoy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $48,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $60,175.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,058.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,100 shares of company stock worth $369,175. 21.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLP. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,304,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 553,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,347,000 after acquiring an additional 55,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 107,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 28,624 shares during the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of industrial, retail (including furniture stores and supermarkets), restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties.

