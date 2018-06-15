OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF) Receives $35.67 Average PT from Analysts

OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.67.

OMF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised OneMain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS began coverage on OneMain in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised OneMain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on OneMain in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

Get OneMain alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gruss Capital Management LP grew its holdings in OneMain by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Gruss Capital Management LP now owns 1,165,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,278,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in OneMain by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,550,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,306,000 after purchasing an additional 593,268 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at about $528,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,085,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in OneMain by 35.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 13,376 shares during the period. 91.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OneMain traded down $0.61, reaching $33.75, on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,548. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.74. OneMain has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $36.32.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.57 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 7.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. research analysts expect that OneMain will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.