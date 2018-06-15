OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. Citigroup upgraded OneMain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of OneMain traded down $0.11, reaching $33.23, on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,043. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.74. OneMain has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $36.32.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.57 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 7.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that OneMain will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. acquired a new position in OneMain during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in OneMain by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in OneMain during the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in OneMain during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in OneMain by 907.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

